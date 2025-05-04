Polkaswap Price (PSWAP)
The live price of Polkaswap (PSWAP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 797.87K USD. PSWAP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Polkaswap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Polkaswap price change within the day is -0.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.49B USD
During today, the price change of Polkaswap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Polkaswap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Polkaswap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Polkaswap to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.76%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+66.65%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+41.51%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Polkaswap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.40%
-0.76%
+4.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Polkaswap is a next-generation, cross-chain liquidity aggregator DEX protocol for swapping tokens based on the Polkadot (and Kusama) network(s), parachains, and other connected blockchains . Through the development of bridge technologies, Polkaswap can also enables the trading of Ethereum-based tokens and tokens from other blockchains For example, the development of the Bitcoin bridge is near completion and Bitcoin will soon be tradable on Polkaswap. This trading is done seamlessly, at high speed and low fees, while exchanging assets in a non-custodial manner on the SORA network.
