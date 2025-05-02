Polymath Price (POLY)
The live price of Polymath (POLY) today is 0.02355239 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 21.16M USD. POLY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Polymath Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Polymath price change within the day is -3.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 898.55M USD
During today, the price change of Polymath to USD was $ -0.00078579679245339.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Polymath to USD was $ -0.0000758693.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Polymath to USD was $ +0.0035367281.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Polymath to USD was $ -0.01152556451409999.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00078579679245339
|-3.22%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000758693
|-0.32%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0035367281
|+15.02%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01152556451409999
|-32.85%
Discover the latest price analysis of Polymath: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.05%
-3.22%
-2.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Polymath provides technology to create, issue, and manage security tokens on the blockchain. Over 200 security tokens have been deployed using their Ethereum-based solution and they are now in the midst of launching Polymesh, an institutional-grade blockchain built specifically for regulated assets. Polymath streamlines antiquated processes and opens the door to new financial instruments by solving the inherent challenges with public infrastructure around identity, compliance, confidentiality, and governance. Recognizing that the industry lacked security-specific standards, Polymath spearheaded the creation of a unified standard for security tokens on Ethereum, ERC 1400. ERC 1400 acts as an umbrella of standards and is designed to address some of the challenges in managing security tokens by enabling the ability to conserve UBO rights for custodied assets, and automate transfer control (including KYC verification) and corporate actions (including capital distribution or voting). Polymath has brought forward many advanced innovations that address regulatory and market needs head-on. They have built a series of tools on the chain that offer non-technical users an intuitive means to access the chain’s functionality, and are also in the midst of launching Polymesh, an institutional-grade blockchain built for security tokens and the first specialized chain of this nature. Security tokens have the ability to alter the financial landscape, unlocking trillions of dollars in asset value and investment, programmably automating operations, and driving new paths to liquidity - but there are significant barriers standing in the way of institutional adoption. The foundations of Polymesh are focused on the most crucial regulatory elements addressed by four key design principles meant to meet the demands of regulators and institutions. Those four principles are Identity, Compliance, Confidentiality, and Governance. When put together, these four pillars can also support complex operations, such as settlement. When it comes to creating and managing digital securities, Polymesh’s specificity gives it, and the applications built on it, a distinct advantage over those leveraging general-purpose blockchains. The purpose-built infrastructure addresses the gaps in standard blockchain architecture to align the functioning of the blockchain with the requirements of modern capital markets. By combining Polymesh’s deep functionality with user-friendly tools, Polymath stands to transform capital markets. All transactions on the Polymath platform take place using the native POLY token. POLY is the utility token that fuels Polymath Token Studio on Ethereum and is used by issuers creating and managing security tokens on the platform.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 POLY to VND
₫619.78114285
|1 POLY to AUD
A$0.0365062045
|1 POLY to GBP
￡0.0176642925
|1 POLY to EUR
€0.0207261032
|1 POLY to USD
$0.02355239
|1 POLY to MYR
RM0.1005687053
|1 POLY to TRY
₺0.9081801584
|1 POLY to JPY
¥3.4049690223
|1 POLY to RUB
₽1.9489602725
|1 POLY to INR
₹1.987821716
|1 POLY to IDR
Rp386.1046923216
|1 POLY to KRW
₩32.8942099696
|1 POLY to PHP
₱1.309512884
|1 POLY to EGP
￡E.1.1955193164
|1 POLY to BRL
R$0.1325999557
|1 POLY to CAD
C$0.0325022982
|1 POLY to BDT
৳2.871036341
|1 POLY to NGN
₦37.8046477607
|1 POLY to UAH
₴0.979779424
|1 POLY to VES
Bs2.02550554
|1 POLY to PKR
Rs6.6398897888
|1 POLY to KZT
₸12.1214730374
|1 POLY to THB
฿0.7774643939
|1 POLY to TWD
NT$0.7237649447
|1 POLY to AED
د.إ0.0864372713
|1 POLY to CHF
Fr0.0193129598
|1 POLY to HKD
HK$0.1825310225
|1 POLY to MAD
.د.م0.2180951314
|1 POLY to MXN
$0.461626844