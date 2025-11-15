Polypump is a prediction market platform built on Solana where users can create and trade on outcome markets with real SOL. The goal is to make decentralized betting simple, transparent, and fast. Users connect their wallet, place a bet, and see odds and volume update in real time. Settlement is handled through on-chain escrow and mirrored into a clean database for profiles, leaderboards, and market stats. We focus on correctness, fair settlement, and usability instead of chasing high-frequency matching engines. In beta we use devnet SOL and a simple escrow flow, and we are preparing to move the system to mainnet for the official release. Polypump aims to give communities a reliable tool to express beliefs, hedge risks, or simply participate in fun market narratives, while keeping the infrastructure lean, secure, and user-friendly.