Polypump is a prediction market platform built on Solana where users can create and trade on outcome markets with real SOL. The goal is to make decentralized betting simple, transparent, and fast. Users connect their wallet, place a bet, and see odds and volume update in real time. Settlement is handled through on-chain escrow and mirrored into a clean database for profiles, leaderboards, and market stats. We focus on correctness, fair settlement, and usability instead of chasing high-frequency matching engines. In beta we use devnet SOL and a simple escrow flow, and we are preparing to move the system to mainnet for the official release. Polypump aims to give communities a reliable tool to express beliefs, hedge risks, or simply participate in fun market narratives, while keeping the infrastructure lean, secure, and user-friendly.
Understanding the tokenomics of Polypump (POLYPUMP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of POLYPUMP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many POLYPUMP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
POLYPUMP Price Prediction
Want to know where POLYPUMP might be heading? Our POLYPUMP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
