What is Poop (POOP)

$POOP is the token built for Doop, but this isn’t just another meme coin. Doop is a real health app — a crypto-powered game that helps you improve your gut health and diet through daily tracking, personalized insights, and real rewards. I’m stronger, I’m smarter Helps you build a healthy daily habit. Gives personalized, actionable health insights. Turns a private routine into an engaging health game. web3 integrated Rewards consistency with real crypto. Flex your NFT Toilets as status symbols. its just funny, lol Brings humor and community into gut health like never before.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Poop (POOP) Resource Official Website

Poop (POOP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Poop (POOP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about POOP token's extensive tokenomics now!