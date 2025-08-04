Popu Price (POPU)
Popu (POPU) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 6.23K USD. POPU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the POPU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate POPU price information.
During today, the price change of Popu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Popu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Popu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Popu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.10%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-78.61%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Popu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.12%
+0.10%
-68.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$POPU — Born in the Toilet, Aiming for the Moon 🚽🌕 $POPU is an original meme coin on Solana with a unique and ridiculous character that stands out in the sea of clones. Inspired by the viral rise of $PEPE, $POPU carries that same degen spirit — but with a new face, raw humor, and a community that doesn’t take itself too seriously. No roadmap. No promises. Just pure meme energy, organic growth, and unstoppable toilet-born momentum.
