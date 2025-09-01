What is Praxis (PRXS)

Praxis is a decentralized mesh network for AI Agent-to-Agent communication. Built on Ethereum, it enables autonomous agents to self-organize, collaborate, and evolve without central servers or gatekeepers. Using self-sovereign identity, local execution, and zero-knowledge proofs, Praxis establishes a trustless, privacy-preserving foundation for AI systems to coordinate in the open on your terms, not theirs.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Praxis (PRXS) Resource Official Website

Praxis Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Praxis (PRXS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Praxis (PRXS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Praxis.

Check the Praxis price prediction now!

PRXS to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Praxis (PRXS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Praxis (PRXS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PRXS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Praxis (PRXS) How much is Praxis (PRXS) worth today? The live PRXS price in USD is 0.01469161 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current PRXS to USD price? $ 0.01469161 . Check out The current price of PRXS to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Praxis? The market cap for PRXS is $ 1.47M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of PRXS? The circulating supply of PRXS is 100.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PRXS? PRXS achieved an ATH price of 0.01666443 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PRXS? PRXS saw an ATL price of 0.01346769 USD . What is the trading volume of PRXS? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PRXS is -- USD . Will PRXS go higher this year? PRXS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PRXS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Praxis (PRXS) Important Industry Updates