Prick Price (PRICK)
The live price of Prick (PRICK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 65.77K USD. PRICK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Prick Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Prick price change within the day is -1.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the PRICK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PRICK price information.
During today, the price change of Prick to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Prick to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Prick to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Prick to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.43%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+17.22%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+0.86%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Prick: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.59%
-1.43%
-3.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PRICK is just a meme coin, but we have big plans, we have big community to make PRICK one of the famous meme coins in the market. Project is based on online game: Play, earn points, and have tons of fun! every month there's a prize pool of 200 solana and other rewards! Complete easy tasks, play game, earn points, and have tons of fun! promote your lovely project to everyone! become the leader of the race! TOKENOMICS: 1 billion supply LP burned 100% Tax 0% Bought and locked 10% for cex listing, airdrop, burn, event, marketing (locked with vesting) - smooth release at 1% per month Ownership renounced
