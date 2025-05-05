Prisma mkUSD Price (MKUSD)
The live price of Prisma mkUSD (MKUSD) today is 1.016 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 311.21K USD. MKUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Prisma mkUSD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Prisma mkUSD price change within the day is +0.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 306.00K USD
Get real-time price updates of the MKUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MKUSD price information.
During today, the price change of Prisma mkUSD to USD was $ +0.00133753.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Prisma mkUSD to USD was $ +0.0124778008.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Prisma mkUSD to USD was $ +0.0208547208.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Prisma mkUSD to USD was $ +0.0119577329617475.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00133753
|+0.13%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0124778008
|+1.23%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0208547208
|+2.05%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0119577329617475
|+1.19%
Discover the latest price analysis of Prisma mkUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.11%
+0.13%
-2.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Over-Collateralized stablecoin from Prisma Finance
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MKUSD to VND
₫26,736.04
|1 MKUSD to AUD
A$1.5748
|1 MKUSD to GBP
￡0.762
|1 MKUSD to EUR
€0.89408
|1 MKUSD to USD
$1.016
|1 MKUSD to MYR
RM4.33832
|1 MKUSD to TRY
₺39.10584
|1 MKUSD to JPY
¥147.25904
|1 MKUSD to RUB
₽84.29752
|1 MKUSD to INR
₹85.87232
|1 MKUSD to IDR
Rp16,655.73504
|1 MKUSD to KRW
₩1,422.96896
|1 MKUSD to PHP
₱56.388
|1 MKUSD to EGP
￡E.51.55184
|1 MKUSD to BRL
R$5.7404
|1 MKUSD to CAD
C$1.40208
|1 MKUSD to BDT
৳123.8504
|1 MKUSD to NGN
₦1,633.43336
|1 MKUSD to UAH
₴42.2656
|1 MKUSD to VES
Bs89.408
|1 MKUSD to PKR
Rs286.43072
|1 MKUSD to KZT
₸526.14576
|1 MKUSD to THB
฿33.6296
|1 MKUSD to TWD
NT$31.20136
|1 MKUSD to AED
د.إ3.72872
|1 MKUSD to CHF
Fr0.83312
|1 MKUSD to HKD
HK$7.874
|1 MKUSD to MAD
.د.م9.40816
|1 MKUSD to MXN
$19.89328