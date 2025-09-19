Puffverse (PFVS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00662106 $ 0.00662106 $ 0.00662106 24H Low $ 0.00712333 $ 0.00712333 $ 0.00712333 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00662106$ 0.00662106 $ 0.00662106 24H High $ 0.00712333$ 0.00712333 $ 0.00712333 All Time High $ 0.086767$ 0.086767 $ 0.086767 Lowest Price $ 0.00590705$ 0.00590705 $ 0.00590705 Price Change (1H) +0.63% Price Change (1D) -0.05% Price Change (7D) -7.60% Price Change (7D) -7.60%

Puffverse (PFVS) real-time price is $0.0066871. Over the past 24 hours, PFVS traded between a low of $ 0.00662106 and a high of $ 0.00712333, showing active market volatility. PFVS's all-time high price is $ 0.086767, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00590705.

In terms of short-term performance, PFVS has changed by +0.63% over the past hour, -0.05% over 24 hours, and -7.60% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Puffverse (PFVS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 779.70K$ 779.70K $ 779.70K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.69M$ 6.69M $ 6.69M Circulation Supply 116.62M 116.62M 116.62M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Puffverse is $ 779.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PFVS is 116.62M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.69M.