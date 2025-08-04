What is Puge (PUGE)

PUGE is an Ethereum-based meme token created as a cultural response to the evolving state of crypto. It does not offer utility, staking, or a defined roadmap. Instead, it exists as a symbol for those who remember a time when meme coins were driven by community belief rather than structured narratives. PUGE aims to preserve the spirit of early crypto culture—one rooted in spontaneity, resilience, and collective identity. It is not a product of utility but of sentiment. There are no taxes, no promises, and no future guarantees—only the token itself, carried forward by holders who value authenticity over hype.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Puge (PUGE) Resource Official Website

Puge (PUGE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Puge (PUGE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PUGE token's extensive tokenomics now!