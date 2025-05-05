Pumpkin is a game-changing protocol engineered to revolutionize token launches by seamlessly aligning the interests of both token creators and token holders. By incorporating innovative features such as fee sharing, staking, and milestone-based progress tracking, Pumpkin fosters sustainable growth and ensures a transparent and secure launch process. The fee sharing model incentivizes long-term commitment from all parties, while staking mechanisms empower holders to actively participate in governance and support the ecosystem. Additionally, milestone checkpoints provide clear benchmarks, enhancing accountability and trust throughout the project’s lifecycle. These robust features collectively safeguard against rug pulls and other malicious activities, establishing Pumpkin as a reliable and forward-thinking platform for launching tokens with confidence and integrity. Through its comprehensive approach, Pumpkin not only streamlines the token launch process but also builds a resilient community dedicated to the success and longevity of each project it supports.

