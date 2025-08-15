What is PumpMeme (PM)

PumpMeme is the memepad on TON that comes with built-in market-making tools, aggregated trading, and AI creation tools, dedicated to providing users with a safe, fair, and convenient MEME investment and trading experience. PumpMeme is easy to use, and with the platform's integrated market-making and AI tools, users can further enhance the convenience of MEME creation and trading.PumpMeme is building a safer, fairer, smarter, and more accessible launch platform for meme coins, designed for meme enthusiasts around the globe.

PumpMeme (PM) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

PumpMeme (PM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PumpMeme (PM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PM token's extensive tokenomics now!