The live Punchy Puff price today is 0 USD.PUNCHY market cap is 291,272 USD. Track real-time PUNCHY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 PUNCHY to USD Live Price:

USD
Punchy Puff (PUNCHY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:06:05 (UTC+8)

Punchy Puff Price Today

The live Punchy Puff (PUNCHY) price today is $ 0, with a 1.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current PUNCHY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PUNCHY.

Punchy Puff currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 291,272, with a circulating supply of 500.00M PUNCHY. During the last 24 hours, PUNCHY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PUNCHY moved +1.48% in the last hour and +3.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Punchy Puff (PUNCHY) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Punchy Puff is $ 291.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PUNCHY is 500.00M, with a total supply of 499996580.132681. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 291.27K.

Punchy Puff Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
Punchy Puff (PUNCHY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Punchy Puff to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Punchy Puff to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Punchy Puff to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Punchy Puff to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.31%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Punchy Puff

Punchy Puff (PUNCHY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PUNCHY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Punchy Puff (PUNCHY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Punchy Puff could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Punchy Puff will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PUNCHY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Punchy Puff Price Prediction.

What is Punchy Puff (PUNCHY)

PUNCHY is a Solana based meme token that aims to revive and represent the original internet rage meme culture on chain. The project does not position itself as a utility protocol or financial product, but rather as a digital cultural asset rooted in early meme history. By leveraging Solana’s low fees and fast transaction speeds, PUNCHY facilitates on chain participation, trading, and community interaction. The project exists primarily as a social and cultural experiment within the Torrino DAO ecosystem, where meme tokens play a role in engagement, narrative creation, and community growth.

About Punchy Puff

What is the live trading price of Punchy Puff today?

The current trading price of Punchy Puff stands at ₹0.0526218403626094482000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for PUNCHY?

PUNCHY recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Punchy Puff?

In the last 24 hours, Punchy Puff has seen a price movement of -1.31%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Punchy Puff traded in today?

Within the past day, Punchy Puff fluctuated between ₹0.05175741031597098000 and ₹0.0537671875926382650000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Punchy Puff

Punchy Puff (PUNCHY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about Punchy Puff

