PunkStrategy (PNKSTR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00698235 $ 0.00698235 $ 0.00698235 24H Low $ 0.01940502 $ 0.01940502 $ 0.01940502 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00698235$ 0.00698235 $ 0.00698235 24H High $ 0.01940502$ 0.01940502 $ 0.01940502 All Time High $ 0.01940502$ 0.01940502 $ 0.01940502 Lowest Price $ 0.00698235$ 0.00698235 $ 0.00698235 Price Change (1H) -13.76% Price Change (1D) -37.06% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

PunkStrategy (PNKSTR) real-time price is $0.01083325. Over the past 24 hours, PNKSTR traded between a low of $ 0.00698235 and a high of $ 0.01940502, showing active market volatility. PNKSTR's all-time high price is $ 0.01940502, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00698235.

In terms of short-term performance, PNKSTR has changed by -13.76% over the past hour, -37.06% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PunkStrategy (PNKSTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.87M$ 10.87M $ 10.87M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.87M$ 10.87M $ 10.87M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PunkStrategy is $ 10.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PNKSTR is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.87M.