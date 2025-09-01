More About PUP

PUP Price Info

PUP Whitepaper

PUP Official Website

PUP Tokenomics

PUP Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

PUP Token Logo

PUP Token Price (PUP)

Unlisted

1 PUP to USD Live Price:

$0.01208644
$0.01208644$0.01208644
-15.30%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
PUP Token (PUP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-01 09:26:44 (UTC+8)

PUP Token (PUP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01125364
$ 0.01125364$ 0.01125364
24H Low
$ 0.01493051
$ 0.01493051$ 0.01493051
24H High

$ 0.01125364
$ 0.01125364$ 0.01125364

$ 0.01493051
$ 0.01493051$ 0.01493051

$ 0.01493051
$ 0.01493051$ 0.01493051

$ 0.01094619
$ 0.01094619$ 0.01094619

-0.83%

-12.66%

--

--

PUP Token (PUP) real-time price is $0.01205776. Over the past 24 hours, PUP traded between a low of $ 0.01125364 and a high of $ 0.01493051, showing active market volatility. PUP's all-time high price is $ 0.01493051, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01094619.

In terms of short-term performance, PUP has changed by -0.83% over the past hour, -12.66% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PUP Token (PUP) Market Information

$ 7.10M
$ 7.10M$ 7.10M

--
----

$ 11.79M
$ 11.79M$ 11.79M

602.05M
602.05M 602.05M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PUP Token is $ 7.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PUP is 602.05M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.79M.

PUP Token (PUP) Price History USD

During today, the price change of PUP Token to USD was $ -0.00174809696035742.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PUP Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PUP Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PUP Token to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00174809696035742-12.66%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is PUP Token (PUP)

Upheaval is a DeFi platform on HyperEVM that aims to dominate and lead the ecosystem. Their dex is the first product to launch with more platforms coming up soon. It is built on top of Hyperliquid Framework which Execute buttery-smooth swaps at a low fee, running on Hyperliquid's's 200,000 TPS engine. Upheaval aims to provide highly competitive rates for your investments into their liquidity pools.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

PUP Token (PUP) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

PUP Token Price Prediction (USD)

How much will PUP Token (PUP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your PUP Token (PUP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for PUP Token.

Check the PUP Token price prediction now!

PUP to Local Currencies

PUP Token (PUP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PUP Token (PUP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PUP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PUP Token (PUP)

How much is PUP Token (PUP) worth today?
The live PUP price in USD is 0.01205776 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PUP to USD price?
The current price of PUP to USD is $ 0.01205776. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of PUP Token?
The market cap for PUP is $ 7.10M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PUP?
The circulating supply of PUP is 602.05M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PUP?
PUP achieved an ATH price of 0.01493051 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PUP?
PUP saw an ATL price of 0.01094619 USD.
What is the trading volume of PUP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PUP is -- USD.
Will PUP go higher this year?
PUP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PUP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-01 09:26:44 (UTC+8)

PUP Token (PUP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-31 18:55:00Industry Updates
Data: WLFI valuation has increased over 21 times in the past 8 months, tomorrow's listing will bring "price revaluation"
08-31 04:25:00Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap grew by 2.63% over the past 7 days, exceeding $283.4 billion
08-30 21:35:00Industry Updates
Ethereum withdrawal trend continues, with a net outflow of 134,900 ETH from CEXs in the past 24 hours
08-30 12:37:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 39, Market Rapidly Enters "Fear" State
08-30 12:15:00Industry Updates
Crypto market sees widespread decline, BIGTIME, LPT drop over 15%
08-29 12:21:36Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index temporarily at 50, market remains in "neutral" state

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.