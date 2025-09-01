What is PUP Token (PUP)

Upheaval is a DeFi platform on HyperEVM that aims to dominate and lead the ecosystem. Their dex is the first product to launch with more platforms coming up soon. It is built on top of Hyperliquid Framework which Execute buttery-smooth swaps at a low fee, running on Hyperliquid's's 200,000 TPS engine. Upheaval aims to provide highly competitive rates for your investments into their liquidity pools.

PUP Token (PUP) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PUP Token (PUP) How much is PUP Token (PUP) worth today? The live PUP price in USD is 0.01205776 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current PUP to USD price? $ 0.01205776 . Check out The current price of PUP to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of PUP Token? The market cap for PUP is $ 7.10M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of PUP? The circulating supply of PUP is 602.05M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PUP? PUP achieved an ATH price of 0.01493051 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PUP? PUP saw an ATL price of 0.01094619 USD . What is the trading volume of PUP? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PUP is -- USD . Will PUP go higher this year? PUP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PUP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

