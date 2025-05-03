Quakk Price (QUAKK)
The live price of Quakk (QUAKK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 169.59K USD. QUAKK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Quakk Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Quakk price change within the day is -2.66%
- It has a circulating supply of 986.61M USD
During today, the price change of Quakk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Quakk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Quakk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Quakk to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.66%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-42.07%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Quakk: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.38%
-2.66%
+15.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Quakk is a meme token project developed on the Solana blockchain, featuring a duck-themed concept that integrates a cryptocurrency token, an NFT collection, and plans for real-world utility. The project aims to engage its community through rewards and incentives. Additionally, Quakk intends to establish an in-real-life resort hub where Solana (SOL) can be utilized, enhancing its practical application. The initiative maintains an active online presence through its website, quakklife.com, and social media platforms as well as a Telegram community, fostering interaction and participation among its supporters.
