QUANT Price (QUANT)

Unlisted

1 QUANT to USD Live Price:

--
----
-0.40%1D
mexc
USD
QUANT (QUANT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-07 12:28:59 (UTC+8)

QUANT (QUANT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00002735
$ 0.00002735$ 0.00002735
24H Low
$ 0.00002752
$ 0.00002752$ 0.00002752
24H High

$ 0.00002735
$ 0.00002735$ 0.00002735

$ 0.00002752
$ 0.00002752$ 0.00002752

$ 0.00085798
$ 0.00085798$ 0.00085798

$ 0.00000871
$ 0.00000871$ 0.00000871

--

-0.46%

-1.68%

-1.68%

QUANT (QUANT) real-time price is $0.00002739. Over the past 24 hours, QUANT traded between a low of $ 0.00002735 and a high of $ 0.00002752, showing active market volatility. QUANT's all-time high price is $ 0.00085798, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000871.

In terms of short-term performance, QUANT has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.46% over 24 hours, and -1.68% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

QUANT (QUANT) Market Information

$ 27.39K
$ 27.39K$ 27.39K

--
----

$ 27.39K
$ 27.39K$ 27.39K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of QUANT is $ 27.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of QUANT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.39K.

QUANT (QUANT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of QUANT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of QUANT to USD was $ +0.0000028403.
In the past 60 days, the price change of QUANT to USD was $ +0.0000295062.
In the past 90 days, the price change of QUANT to USD was $ +0.000013825016017454978.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.46%
30 Days$ +0.0000028403+10.37%
60 Days$ +0.0000295062+107.73%
90 Days$ +0.000013825016017454978+101.92%

What is QUANT (QUANT)

An election in the USA is upon us, China's stock market is propelling, and the Standard & Poor 500 hit an ATH recently. How was all of this possible? They listen to their quant. The message is clear, listen to your quant, this is YOUR quant. If you missed every other fucking coin. Save all your Ethereum and get ready to send your quant to unknown heights. You can burn 69000 $QUANT tokens to mint your Quant NFTs. This cute little pfps are called Quants and will live forever on the Ethereum blockchain. Only 999 pfps are available. Weeeeeeeeeeee. Fun??

QUANT (QUANT) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

QUANT Price Prediction (USD)

How much will QUANT (QUANT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your QUANT (QUANT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for QUANT.

Check the QUANT price prediction now!

QUANT to Local Currencies

QUANT (QUANT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of QUANT (QUANT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about QUANT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About QUANT (QUANT)

How much is QUANT (QUANT) worth today?
The live QUANT price in USD is 0.00002739 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current QUANT to USD price?
The current price of QUANT to USD is $ 0.00002739. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of QUANT?
The market cap for QUANT is $ 27.39K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of QUANT?
The circulating supply of QUANT is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of QUANT?
QUANT achieved an ATH price of 0.00085798 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of QUANT?
QUANT saw an ATL price of 0.00000871 USD.
What is the trading volume of QUANT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for QUANT is -- USD.
Will QUANT go higher this year?
QUANT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out QUANT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
