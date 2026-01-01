Quantify Trading Price (QUANT)
The live Quantify Trading (QUANT) price today is $ 0, with a 3.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current QUANT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per QUANT.
Quantify Trading currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,865.34, with a circulating supply of 997.34M QUANT. During the last 24 hours, QUANT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, QUANT moved -0.45% in the last hour and +9.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Quantify Trading is $ 5.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of QUANT is 997.34M, with a total supply of 997337343.495545. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.87K.
During today, the price change of Quantify Trading to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Quantify Trading to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Quantify Trading to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Quantify Trading to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.46%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-7.54%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-35.93%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Quantify Trading could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Unlike traditional trading dashboards or social-trading platforms, our system is designed as a fully modular ecosystem, blending analytics, community, and automation. Key differentiators include:
AI Agent marketplace: users can build and deploy custom trading algorithms and verify performance using ZK proofs.
Social Lounge: an integrated feed combining trading posts, wallet tracking, and portfolio insights.
Advanced portfolio analytics: cross-chain wallet insights with token holdings, PnL, and behavioral metrics.
Privacy-first design: integrating cryptographic commitments and verifiable transparency while keeping user data and trading logic private.
Seamless integration: live charts, simulated trading, and data aggregation in one unified interface.
What is Quantify Trading's current price?
Quantify Trading trades at ₹0.000531054087259500000, reflecting a price movement of -3.46% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of QUANT?
With a market cap of ₹529730.064654189750000, QUANT is ranked #12266 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does Quantify Trading generate daily?
It recorded ₹-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of QUANT?
There are 997337343.495545 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
Quantify Trading fluctuated between ₹0.000527441474421000000 and ₹0.000550020304661625000, reflecting daily volatility.
How does Quantify Trading compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₹0.017989005629310750000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence QUANT?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does QUANT behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.