Quantum Innovate Price Today

The live Quantum Innovate (SN63) price today is $ 2.4, with a 5.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN63 to USD conversion rate is $ 2.4 per SN63.

Quantum Innovate currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,806,397, with a circulating supply of 3.66M SN63. During the last 24 hours, SN63 traded between $ 2.37 (low) and $ 2.6 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 16.06, while the all-time low was $ 0.757059.

In short-term performance, SN63 moved -3.05% in the last hour and -2.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Quantum Innovate (SN63) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.81M$ 8.81M $ 8.81M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.81M$ 8.81M $ 8.81M Circulation Supply 3.66M 3.66M 3.66M Total Supply 3,660,686.079094203 3,660,686.079094203 3,660,686.079094203

