Qubitcoin (QTC) Information

Qubitcoin is a cryptocurrency that combines blockchain technology with quantum computation through Quantum Proof of Work (qPoW). Miners solve quantum tasks during the mining process, which helps to advance quantum simulation techniques.

This setup enhances algorithms by encouraging competition among miners. Qubitcoin is created to push the boundaries of simulators while maintaining blockchain security, and it invites community participation to further develop quantum simulators and related hardware.