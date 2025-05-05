QUEEN Price (QUEEN)
The live price of QUEEN (QUEEN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 14.62K USD. QUEEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key QUEEN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- QUEEN price change within the day is -1.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.91M USD
Get real-time price updates of the QUEEN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate QUEEN price information.
During today, the price change of QUEEN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of QUEEN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of QUEEN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of QUEEN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.80%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+5.28%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-11.91%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of QUEEN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.75%
-1.80%
-1.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$QUEEN Coin is TikTok's newest viral memecoin! Over 10k+ TikToks in just 2 days, and it's only getting bigger. Fresh content drops nonstop as the QUEEN trend takes over. The 'Queen Never Cry' or 'Queen Don’t Cry' meme originates from the Korean webcomic The Ki Sisters. In a scene from Chapter 34, a mother whispers 'Queen never cry' to her newborn baby. The baby, initially crying, stops immediately, crosses her arms, and adopts a composed expression, leaving the medical staff stunned. The meme went viral on platforms like Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok, where users remixed the scene into various edits and paired it with popular soundtracks. The catchphrase 'Queen never cry' has become a symbol of female / human emotional resilience and has transcended gender / race boundaries as a reminder that we are stronger than our circumstances. As of the time of the writing of this description, the meme has surpassed 12 million views on TikTok alone. The project is a "meme" coin, supported by a strong community of ~2,650 holders and over 800 members in the project's telegram channel. The project also has a TikTok account, where the team is actively producing fresh content daily. The meme itself has garnered much online media outlet coverage - an example of such is included by link here (https://tribune.com.pk/story/2512723/queen-never-cry-meme-goes-viral-origin-traced-to-korean-webcomic-scene-with-emotional-resilience)
|1 QUEEN to VND
₫--
