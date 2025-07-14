What is Quokka (QUOKKA)

Quokka is a meme coin on the base chain based on the Australian animal the Quokka. The purpose of this project is to build a community and spread happiness across the base chain given that Quokka's are considered one of the happiest animals on the planet. Quokka is one of if not the only evolving meme coins on base with new art, NFTs, themes and rewards unlocked at each growth stage. The project will build into a game at a later stage and aims to raise money to sponsor quokkas and aid in their survival given that they are endangered.

