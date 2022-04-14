QUP Coin (QUP) Tokenomics
QUP Coin (QUP) Information
I started QUP because I was fed up with waiting in lines—whether it’s for a drink at a crowded bar or a bagel in the rain. It’s 2025, and we’re still stuck in physical lines like it’s the Stone Age. QUP is my attempt to fix that with a virtual queuing app that gives you control over your time. Our first app, DrinQUP, focuses on bars, letting you order drinks and know exactly when they’ll be ready, no elbowing through a mob required. It’s built on a patent-pending algorithm that predicts wait times by analyzing real-time data, like how fast bartenders are pouring or how many orders are ahead. The idea came from my MBA days studying supply chains—everyone in the chain should win, not just the people with the most cash. So, we created a system where you can pay a bit to skip ahead (we call it “Queue-UP”), but if that slows others down too much, those waiting get rewarded with QUP Coin. It’s about fairness and giving people options, whether you’re at a bar, a concert, or even a doctor’s office. We’re starting small with bars but built the core as an API so it can work anywhere lines are a problem. I’ve been funding this myself since 2019, and it’s been a slow grind, but we’re close to launching on Android and iOS this summer. It’s not just an app—it’s a way to value your time.
QUP Coin (QUP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for QUP Coin (QUP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
QUP Coin (QUP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of QUP Coin (QUP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of QUP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many QUP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand QUP's tokenomics, explore QUP token's live price!
QUP Price Prediction
Want to know where QUP might be heading? Our QUP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.