What is QUP Coin (QUP)

I started QUP because I was fed up with waiting in lines—whether it’s for a drink at a crowded bar or a bagel in the rain. It’s 2025, and we’re still stuck in physical lines like it’s the Stone Age. QUP is my attempt to fix that with a virtual queuing app that gives you control over your time. Our first app, DrinQUP, focuses on bars, letting you order drinks and know exactly when they’ll be ready, no elbowing through a mob required. It’s built on a patent-pending algorithm that predicts wait times by analyzing real-time data, like how fast bartenders are pouring or how many orders are ahead. The idea came from my MBA days studying supply chains—everyone in the chain should win, not just the people with the most cash. So, we created a system where you can pay a bit to skip ahead (we call it “Queue-UP”), but if that slows others down too much, those waiting get rewarded with QUP Coin. It’s about fairness and giving people options, whether you’re at a bar, a concert, or even a doctor’s office. We’re starting small with bars but built the core as an API so it can work anywhere lines are a problem. I’ve been funding this myself since 2019, and it’s been a slow grind, but we’re close to launching on Android and iOS this summer. It’s not just an app—it’s a way to value your time.

QUP Coin (QUP) Resource Whitepaper Official Website