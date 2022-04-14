ExchangeDEX+
The live ragebait price today is 0 USD.RAGEBAIT market cap is 56,815 USD. Track real-time RAGEBAIT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About RAGEBAIT

RAGEBAIT Price Info

What is RAGEBAIT

RAGEBAIT Official Website

RAGEBAIT Tokenomics

RAGEBAIT Price Forecast

ragebait Logo

ragebait Price (RAGEBAIT)

Unlisted

1 RAGEBAIT to USD Live Price:

--
----
-13.10%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
ragebait (RAGEBAIT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:31:46 (UTC+8)

ragebait Price Today

The live ragebait (RAGEBAIT) price today is --, with a 13.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAGEBAIT to USD conversion rate is -- per RAGEBAIT.

ragebait currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 56,815, with a circulating supply of 999.33M RAGEBAIT. During the last 24 hours, RAGEBAIT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RAGEBAIT moved +0.02% in the last hour and -12.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ragebait (RAGEBAIT) Market Information

$ 56.82K
$ 56.82K

--
----

$ 56.82K
$ 56.82K

999.33M
999.33M

999,332,101.270469
999,332,101.270469

The current Market Cap of ragebait is $ 56.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RAGEBAIT is 999.33M, with a total supply of 999332101.270469. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 56.82K.

ragebait Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

+0.02%

-13.17%

-12.14%

-12.14%

ragebait (RAGEBAIT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of ragebait to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ragebait to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ragebait to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ragebait to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-13.17%
30 Days$ 0-74.77%
60 Days$ 0-59.65%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for ragebait

ragebait (RAGEBAIT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RAGEBAIT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ragebait (RAGEBAIT) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of ragebait could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ragebait will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for RAGEBAIT price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking ragebait Price Prediction.

What is ragebait (RAGEBAIT)

The project is a memecoin on Solana, launched via pump.fun, which has been CTO'd later after the launch. The CTO has been ongoing for 3 months now.

The token is about the commonly used term/trend "ragebaiting" which has gone popular in 2025. "ragebaiting" is kind of like "trolling" for Gen Z.

It is a memecoin with a community who post memes about ragebaiting etc. The long term plan is to grow the community more and get more content/funny memes made with real artists to promote the token.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ragebait (RAGEBAIT) Resource

Official Website

About ragebait

What is the current price of ragebait?

The live price of ragebait (RAGEBAIT) is ₹0.0051382745493901822000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is ragebait positioned in the market?

ragebait currently sits at market rank #8002, supported by a market capitalization of ₹5106368.17428027290000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of RAGEBAIT?

The circulating supply of RAGEBAIT is 999332101.270469 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of ragebait?

During the last 24 hours, ragebait traded within a range of ₹0.0051095138732347710000 (24-hour low) and ₹0.0060253616545586464000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is ragebait from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

ragebait reached an all-time high of ₹0.0348354702221119594000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.0044884630225038604000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is RAGEBAIT trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for ragebait?

The current price movement of -13.17% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ragebait

How much will 1 ragebait be worth in 2030?
If ragebait were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential ragebait prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:31:46 (UTC+8)

Explore More about ragebait

$0.00000

$6.1000

$2.484

$121.32

$0.03152

$6.1000

$0.0000000000000000002067

$2.484

$0.0000000000000001976

$0.00001200

