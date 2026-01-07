The project is a memecoin on Solana, launched via pump.fun, which has been CTO'd later after the launch. The CTO has been ongoing for 3 months now.

The token is about the commonly used term/trend "ragebaiting" which has gone popular in 2025. "ragebaiting" is kind of like "trolling" for Gen Z.

It is a memecoin with a community who post memes about ragebaiting etc. The long term plan is to grow the community more and get more content/funny memes made with real artists to promote the token.