Rato The Rat Overview Matt Furie, the creator of Pepe the Frog, is working on a new book featuring a character called Rato the Rat, according to his editor. Rato the Rat is also a meme coin launched on the Ethereum blockchain, with a total supply of 420,690,000,000. The token has 0% transaction tax and permanently burned liquidity, combining Furie's recognizable art style with blockchain community and meme utility.

What is the current price of Rato The Rat?

The live price of Rato The Rat (RATO) is ₹ INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Rato The Rat positioned in the market?

Rato The Rat currently sits at market rank #6699, supported by a market capitalization of ₹10882411.32208310436000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of RATO?

The circulating supply of RATO is 420690000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Rato The Rat?

During the last 24 hours, Rato The Rat traded within a range of ₹ (24-hour low) and ₹ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Rato The Rat from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Rato The Rat reached an all-time high of ₹0.007513727063091216000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is RATO trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Rato The Rat?

The current price movement of 4.69% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.