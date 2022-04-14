Discover key insights into Rattler (RTR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Rattler (RTR) Information

First Snake Of Abstract 🐍 RATTLER (RTR), an African Green Venomous Snake, seeks vengeance for its parent’s murder by penguins who now control the Abstract chain.

He is summoned on the Abstract Chain by a cunning strategist who knows the culprits behind RTR’s parent’s Assassination ⚔️

Beware: this snake may betray its summoner! Question is, will you hold your bags until the mastermind’s revealed? 😈🫰