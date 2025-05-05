Realis Worlds Price (REALIS)
The live price of Realis Worlds (REALIS) today is 0.00207419 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.98M USD. REALIS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Realis Worlds Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Realis Worlds price change within the day is -10.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 954.89M USD
Get real-time price updates of the REALIS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Realis Worlds to USD was $ -0.000249444030322866.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Realis Worlds to USD was $ +0.0000867084.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Realis Worlds to USD was $ -0.0006500528.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Realis Worlds to USD was $ -0.004618134045001613.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000249444030322866
|-10.73%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000867084
|+4.18%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006500528
|-31.34%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004618134045001613
|-69.00%
Discover the latest price analysis of Realis Worlds: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.98%
-10.73%
-22.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Realis Worlds represents the convergence of artificial intelligence and metaverse technology, creating a digital ecosystem where humans and AI agents will coexist and interact meaningfully. This document outlines the roadmap for a scalable, inclusive, and technologically advanced platform pushing the boundaries of AI and Human interaction. The project is dedicated to the progression of AI development through embodiment and alignment serving as a training environment for AI agents. Our core hypothesis proposes that AI alignment emerges naturally when agents face the same fundamental pressures that shaped human intelligence and values — the challenges of survival, resource management, and social cooperation. Through the various worlds of Realis, we explore how geographic accuracy, historical context, and evolutionary pressures influence AI development and its alignment with human objectives. Our first flagship environment, Earth 1:90, has been designed to mirror real Earth, where AI agents must navigate challenges that parallel the human experience. In this world, agents face resource scarcity, environmental challenges, and the need for cooperation — pressures that have historically shaped human decision-making and values. By experiencing these fundamental challenges, AI agents have shown to develop a deeper, more nuanced understanding of human behavior and values.
|1 REALIS to VND
₫54.58230985
|1 REALIS to AUD
A$0.0032149945
|1 REALIS to GBP
￡0.0015556425
|1 REALIS to EUR
€0.0018252872
|1 REALIS to USD
$0.00207419
