The live Reflect (RFL) price today is $ 0.02566366, with a 2.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current RFL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02566366 per RFL.

Reflect currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 357,929, with a circulating supply of 13.94M RFL. During the last 24 hours, RFL traded between $ 0.02471324 (low) and $ 0.02727194 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.58, while the all-time low was $ 0.01573464.

In short-term performance, RFL moved -2.65% in the last hour and -16.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Reflect (RFL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 357.93K$ 357.93K $ 357.93K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 641.84K$ 641.84K $ 641.84K Circulation Supply 13.94M 13.94M 13.94M Total Supply 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0

