What is Regret (REGRET)

The Regret meme began with a viral post on X that exploded to over 28 million views and quickly took on a life of its own. From that moment, the coin was born built on the idea that in crypto, no matter what you do, there’s always regret. You either regret buying too late, regret selling too early, or regret not joining at all. $REGRET captures that universal feeling and turns it into a community-driven movement.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Regret (REGRET) Resource Official Website

Regret Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Regret (REGRET) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Regret (REGRET) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Regret.

Check the Regret price prediction now!

REGRET to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Regret (REGRET) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Regret (REGRET) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about REGRET token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Regret (REGRET) How much is Regret (REGRET) worth today? The live REGRET price in USD is 0.00053601 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current REGRET to USD price? $ 0.00053601 . Check out The current price of REGRET to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Regret? The market cap for REGRET is $ 543.62K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of REGRET? The circulating supply of REGRET is 999.95M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of REGRET? REGRET achieved an ATH price of 0.00083854 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of REGRET? REGRET saw an ATL price of 0.00035955 USD . What is the trading volume of REGRET? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for REGRET is -- USD . Will REGRET go higher this year? REGRET might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out REGRET price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Regret (REGRET) Important Industry Updates