REL (REL) Tokenomics

REL (REL) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into REL (REL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2026-01-07 14:27:48 (UTC+8)
USD

REL (REL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for REL (REL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 428.42K
$ 428.42K$ 428.42K
Total Supply:
$ 999.99M
$ 999.99M$ 999.99M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.99M
$ 999.99M$ 999.99M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 428.42K
$ 428.42K$ 428.42K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00044905
$ 0.00044905$ 0.00044905

REL (REL) Information

REL is a production-grade infrastructure platform that enables per-request payments for APIs through the x402 protocol, an HTTP extension that embeds payment handling directly into web requests. Acting as a reverse proxy, REL verifies payments on-chain before forwarding calls to the target API. This allows any provider to charge for access dynamically, without relying on centralized billing systems, subscription models, or external gateways.

The system was designed to integrate with existing APIs effortlessly. Developers upload an OpenAPI specification, define pricing per endpoint, and immediately enable usage-based monetization. REL handles all routing, payment validation, metering, and error management automatically, maintaining standard HTTP behavior for clients and compatibility with existing development workflows and tools.

Technically, the platform focuses on latency under 300 ms, reliability, and full protocol compatibility. It doesn’t alter the underlying business logic of APIs; it simply adds a verified payment layer that operates transparently. The infrastructure supports both individual developers and large organizations seeking transparent, usage-driven billing while retaining full control over their backend, data, and deployment environment.

REL’s architecture is stateless, deterministic, and designed for scalability, meaning payments and requests are processed independently without maintaining session state. This makes it suitable for high-throughput systems, enterprise data services, API marketplaces, and AI agents requiring precise, per-call payments. Its purpose is purely functional: to provide a stable, efficient bridge between established HTTP standards and on-chain transaction logic, without friction, unnecessary abstraction, or deviation from standard web infrastructure practices.

Official Website:
https://relai.fi/

REL (REL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of REL (REL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of REL tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many REL tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand REL's tokenomics, explore REL token's live price!

REL Price Prediction

Want to know where REL might be heading? Our REL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy