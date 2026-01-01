REL Price Today

The live REL (REL) price today is $ 0.00038466, with a 4.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current REL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00038466 per REL.

REL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 382,315, with a circulating supply of 999.99M REL. During the last 24 hours, REL traded between $ 0.00036659 (low) and $ 0.00043957 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00080013, while the all-time low was $ 0.00009132.

In short-term performance, REL moved +1.21% in the last hour and -28.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

REL (REL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 382.32K$ 382.32K $ 382.32K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 382.32K$ 382.32K $ 382.32K Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,994,929.222052 999,994,929.222052 999,994,929.222052

