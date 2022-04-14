Rent is Due (RENTCOIN) Information

RENTCOIN is a meme project on Solana. House coin has set a precedent and shown the world what a group of committed holders can achieve. And the fact of the matter is that the vast majority of the world pays rent. Even most of those who own, just pay rent to the bank. RENTCOIN is designed to bring all of the renters in the world together so we can hold RENTCOIN and never have to pay a landlord or a bank again. RENTCOIN is about financial freedom from landowning class.