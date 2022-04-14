Revain (REV) Tokenomics
Revain (REV) Information
Revain is one of the new alternative currencies to be introduced in the already hyper crypto market. Revain is an unbiased review platform built on blockchain technology, which allows users to stay highly motivated. With the platform being a new generation feedback platform build on the blockchain technology, the platform aims to reinvent the review industry. Obviously, it’s an industry that needs a change – this booming industry has been fraught with peril and fraud as malicious users relentlessly write fake reviews. Also, a five star review on TripAdvisor, Yelp, and similar ratings websites can change the course of a business.
The platform is led by Rinat Arslanov as the CEO. He is an entrepreneur with 10+ years in business, venture capital, and blockchain experience. Other key members of the team include Sergey Potekhin, who leads the development and blockchain design of Revain and holds the position of CEO of the Technology area; as well as developer Sergey Omilyanchuk, who is responsible for server and application architecture.
In 2018 the team plans to launch the RVN token in quarter 3 and release gaming reviews in quarter 4. Revain is a marketing platform in the form of a Yelp-like online review platform. Businesses incentivize users to leave public feedback that’s posted to Revain’s digital ledger on the Ethereum blockchain.
Revain (REV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Revain (REV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Revain (REV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Revain (REV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of REV tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many REV tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand REV's tokenomics, explore REV token's live price!
REV Price Prediction
Want to know where REV might be heading? Our REV price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.