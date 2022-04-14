Reverse Unit Bias (RUB) Information

RUB is a memecoin launched on Hyperliquid EVM. We aim to educate the masses on unit bias - the tendency to focus on the number of tokens rather than their value. RUB simplifies everything by offering just one token and allows for fractional ownership. RUB is also catchy and has spawned memes in the hyperliquid community such as to 'rub one out'. Furthermore, the developer is looking to build defi tools which will give $RUB further utility.