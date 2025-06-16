Reverse Unit Bias Price (RUB)
The live price of Reverse Unit Bias (RUB) today is 2,413,074 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.41M USD. RUB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Reverse Unit Bias Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Reverse Unit Bias price change within the day is +2.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00 USD
During today, the price change of Reverse Unit Bias to USD was $ +51,674.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Reverse Unit Bias to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Reverse Unit Bias to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Reverse Unit Bias to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +51,674
|+2.19%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Reverse Unit Bias: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.34%
+2.19%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
RUB is a memecoin launched on Hyperliquid EVM. We aim to educate the masses on unit bias - the tendency to focus on the number of tokens rather than their value. RUB simplifies everything by offering just one token and allows for fractional ownership. RUB is also catchy and has spawned memes in the hyperliquid community such as to 'rub one out'. Furthermore, the developer is looking to build defi tools which will give $RUB further utility.
