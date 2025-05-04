RIKU Price (RIKU)
The live price of RIKU (RIKU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 20.19K USD. RIKU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key RIKU Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- RIKU price change within the day is -0.91%
- It has a circulating supply of 496.65B USD
Get real-time price updates of the RIKU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RIKU price information.
During today, the price change of RIKU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RIKU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RIKU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RIKU to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.91%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-20.07%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-31.32%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of RIKU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-0.91%
+2.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Blue Chinese Dragon taking over Base.
