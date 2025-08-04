Roadmap Coin Price (RDMP)
Roadmap Coin (RDMP) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 15.29K USD. RDMP to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Roadmap Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Roadmap Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Roadmap Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Roadmap Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.13%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-33.15%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Roadmap Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+3.13%
-19.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$RDMP - Roadmap coin is a memecoin on Solana based on crypto’s over-inflated promises and speculative absurdity. We’re looking to reach $1B market cap and onboard 10 billion new users by Q3 2025 via our empty promise protocol. Buy Now. We may pivot later. Roadmap Coin ($RDMP), a meme-based cryptocurrency with a focus on community engagement and holder rewards. Launched with a playful narrative, it claims to have achieved multiple "roadmap milestones" in a short period, emphasizing rapid progress compared to other crypto projects. The account actively posts about $RDMP’s integration with platforms like @phantom wallet and @boopdotfun , where holders can earn $SOL rewards. It also highlights listings on exchanges like MEXC and Moontok, boasting a market cap of over $2.5 million and liquidity of $160,616 as of June 17, 2025. @roadmapcoin ’s tone is bold and humorous, with posts like equating 1 $BTC to 1 $RDMP, aiming to capture attention in the volatile meme coin space. The account leverages social media hype, with AI-driven summaries and whale alerts from users like @Liwaysunv and @DhianRendy , projecting ambitious goals such as reaching a $1 billion valuation by Q3 2025. While it fosters a sense of community and excitement, the lack of detailed technical information raises questions about long-term viability, typical of meme coins. Followers are encouraged to hold $RDMP for passive rewards, aligning with its community-driven ethos.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
