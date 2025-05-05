Robonomics Network Price (XRT)
The live price of Robonomics Network (XRT) today is 2.55 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.36M USD. XRT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Robonomics Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Robonomics Network price change within the day is +1.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.89M USD
During today, the price change of Robonomics Network to USD was $ +0.02831736.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Robonomics Network to USD was $ -0.7572768150.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Robonomics Network to USD was $ +0.2291215800.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Robonomics Network to USD was $ +0.9038649417918678.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.02831736
|+1.12%
|30 Days
|$ -0.7572768150
|-29.69%
|60 Days
|$ +0.2291215800
|+8.99%
|90 Days
|$ +0.9038649417918678
|+54.91%
Discover the latest price analysis of Robonomics Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.33%
+1.12%
-23.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is Robonomics Network? Robonomics Network is a Web3 cloud platform designed to manage IoT devices and robotics, facilitating decentralized and secure interactions between humans and machines. It enables users to conduct techno-economic transactions and develop serverless IoT applications, with a focus on global accessibility, cybersecurity, and data privacy. Founded in 2017 by Sergei Lonshakov, Alexander Kapitonov, Alexander Krupenkin, and Alexander Starostin, the project now has over 50+ developers and engineers. Robonomics is operational on Ethereum, Polkadot and Kusama, and is compatible with the Robot Operating System (ROS), positioning itself as a pioneer in IoT, robotics and blockchain integration. Interested in the various use cases and possibilities with Robonomics Network? Discover more: https://robonomics.network/books/ https://robonomics.network/cases/ How does Robonomics Network work? The idea behind the project is to integrate robots and cyber-physical systems directly into the human economy by using smart contracts. Having an established infrastructure on Ethereum and Polkadot, Robonomics allows engineers of smart cities and industry 4.0 zones to build trust among autonomous robots and provides people with direct access to them for ordering products and services. Robonomics users can turn their IoT devices into autonomous economic agents. The robot gets a wallet address and thus the ability to receive payments for the work done or pay for the services of other agents with no humans or bank involved. Robonomics uses blockchain technology to provide transparency and standardize the interaction between the network members. The developers can create open smart contacts for further usage in IoT & Robotics projects, while others may build their applications based on these public contracts. Discover more about Robonomics: https://robonomics.network/ What is a Robonomics Network (XRT) token? XRT is the utility token for the Robonomics Network, designed as the fuel to power interactions and transactions within a decentralized IoT and robotics ecosystem. It enables robots and cyber-physical systems to operate autonomously within blockchain environments, allowing for efficient machine-to-machine and human-to-machine transactions. XRT can be used to pay transaction fees on the parachains or purchase subscriptions for priority IoT services. The token operates across the Ethereum, Polkadot, and Kusama ecosystems. Users can interact with decentralized applications (dApps) through XRT, engage with Robonomics’ parachains, or connect with IoT devices using the Robot Operating System (ROS) and AIRA OS. To ensure long-term sustainability, XRT incorporates mechanisms to manage inflation and includes token-burning protocols to help control supply and demand. For more details on XRT: https://robonomics.network/xrt/
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
