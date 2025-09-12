What is Rocki (ROCKI)

ROCKI is a next generation music streaming service and digital payments ecosystem designed to solve some of the most fundamental problems of the music industry. Powered by the ROCKS token, it is the first platform that rewards both the artists for their streams and the listeners for their participation. ROCKI has launched two unique NFT's solutions for the music industry on the ROCKI platform, an ERC721 NFT for Royalty income rights of a song, and a ERC1155 NFT for exclusive listening access of music. To find out more, please visit the fully working platform at www.ROCKI.app

Rocki (ROCKI) Resource Official Website

Rocki Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Rocki (ROCKI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Rocki (ROCKI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Rocki.

ROCKI to Local Currencies

Rocki (ROCKI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Rocki (ROCKI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ROCKI token's extensive tokenomics now!

What is the current ROCKI to USD price? $ 0.00089655 . What is the market cap of Rocki? The market cap for ROCKI is $ 7.07K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of ROCKI? The circulating supply of ROCKI is 7.89M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ROCKI? ROCKI achieved an ATH price of 5.06 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ROCKI? ROCKI saw an ATL price of 0.00064831 USD .

Rocki (ROCKI) Important Industry Updates