ROOKIE CARD is the official NFT trading card project on the Solana Network. This is where communities merge by creating limited edition Rookie style trading cards for popular Meme coin projects.
Long term holders with conviction find this project to be unique and filled with unlimited potential. $Rookie is a movement that will not only bring collectible trading card NFTs to its holders but real physical retail.
ROOKIE CARD (ROOKIE) Tokenomics
Understanding the tokenomics of ROOKIE CARD (ROOKIE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ROOKIE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ROOKIE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.