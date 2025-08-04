ROOKIE CARD Price (ROOKIE)
ROOKIE CARD (ROOKIE) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 236.43K USD. ROOKIE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ROOKIE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ROOKIE price information.
During today, the price change of ROOKIE CARD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ROOKIE CARD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ROOKIE CARD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ROOKIE CARD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+14.13%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ROOKIE CARD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.45%
+14.13%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ROOKIE CARD is the official NFT trading card project on the Solana Network. This is where communities merge by creating limited edition Rookie style trading cards for popular Meme coin projects. Long term holders with conviction find this project to be unique and filled with unlimited potential. $Rookie is a movement that will not only bring collectible trading card NFTs to its holders but real physical retail.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of ROOKIE CARD (ROOKIE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ROOKIE token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ROOKIE to VND
₫--
|1 ROOKIE to AUD
A$--
|1 ROOKIE to GBP
￡--
|1 ROOKIE to EUR
€--
|1 ROOKIE to USD
$--
|1 ROOKIE to MYR
RM--
|1 ROOKIE to TRY
₺--
|1 ROOKIE to JPY
¥--
|1 ROOKIE to ARS
ARS$--
|1 ROOKIE to RUB
₽--
|1 ROOKIE to INR
₹--
|1 ROOKIE to IDR
Rp--
|1 ROOKIE to KRW
₩--
|1 ROOKIE to PHP
₱--
|1 ROOKIE to EGP
￡E.--
|1 ROOKIE to BRL
R$--
|1 ROOKIE to CAD
C$--
|1 ROOKIE to BDT
৳--
|1 ROOKIE to NGN
₦--
|1 ROOKIE to UAH
₴--
|1 ROOKIE to VES
Bs--
|1 ROOKIE to CLP
$--
|1 ROOKIE to PKR
Rs--
|1 ROOKIE to KZT
₸--
|1 ROOKIE to THB
฿--
|1 ROOKIE to TWD
NT$--
|1 ROOKIE to AED
د.إ--
|1 ROOKIE to CHF
Fr--
|1 ROOKIE to HKD
HK$--
|1 ROOKIE to MAD
.د.م--
|1 ROOKIE to MXN
$--
|1 ROOKIE to PLN
zł--
|1 ROOKIE to RON
лв--
|1 ROOKIE to SEK
kr--
|1 ROOKIE to BGN
лв--
|1 ROOKIE to HUF
Ft--
|1 ROOKIE to CZK
Kč--
|1 ROOKIE to KWD
د.ك--
|1 ROOKIE to ILS
₪--