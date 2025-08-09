What is Rootstock Bitcoin (RBTC)

rBTC is the most secure and decentralized form of Bitcoin in DeFi. It is the native token of Rootstock, Bitcoin’s DeFi Layer. Each rBTC is pegged 1:1 to BTC through the PowPeg, a decentralized, non-custodial two-way bridge secured by Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work through merge mining. Unlike wrapped Bitcoin tokens relying on centralized custodians, rBTC enables DeFi interactions in a trust-minimized way. For both individuals and institutions, rBTC is the most secure way to access DeFi on Bitcoin, providing a transparent, auditable proof-of-reserves while leveraging Bitcoin’s security. Since 2018, Rootstock has powered millions of transactions and hundreds of ecosystem partners, unlocking Bitcoin’s full potential as a dynamic, productive financial asset.

Rootstock Bitcoin (RBTC) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

