Rootstock Bitcoin Price (RBTC)
Rootstock Bitcoin (RBTC) is currently trading at 116,865 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. RBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Rootstock Bitcoin to USD was $ +492.5.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rootstock Bitcoin to USD was $ +8,935.7666895000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rootstock Bitcoin to USD was $ +9,733.0430925000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rootstock Bitcoin to USD was $ +13,759.86730385725.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +492.5
|+0.42%
|30 Days
|$ +8,935.7666895000
|+7.65%
|60 Days
|$ +9,733.0430925000
|+8.33%
|90 Days
|$ +13,759.86730385725
|+13.35%
Discover the latest price analysis of Rootstock Bitcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.28%
+0.42%
+1.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
rBTC is the most secure and decentralized form of Bitcoin in DeFi. It is the native token of Rootstock, Bitcoin’s DeFi Layer. Each rBTC is pegged 1:1 to BTC through the PowPeg, a decentralized, non-custodial two-way bridge secured by Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work through merge mining. Unlike wrapped Bitcoin tokens relying on centralized custodians, rBTC enables DeFi interactions in a trust-minimized way. For both individuals and institutions, rBTC is the most secure way to access DeFi on Bitcoin, providing a transparent, auditable proof-of-reserves while leveraging Bitcoin’s security. Since 2018, Rootstock has powered millions of transactions and hundreds of ecosystem partners, unlocking Bitcoin’s full potential as a dynamic, productive financial asset.
Understanding the tokenomics of Rootstock Bitcoin (RBTC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RBTC token's extensive tokenomics now!
