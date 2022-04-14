ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The live ROXONN price today is 0.00488486 USD.ROXN market cap is 88,763 USD. Track real-time ROXN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live ROXONN price today is 0.00488486 USD.ROXN market cap is 88,763 USD. Track real-time ROXN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About ROXN

ROXN Price Info

What is ROXN

ROXN Whitepaper

ROXN Official Website

ROXN Tokenomics

ROXN Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

ROXONN Logo

ROXONN Price (ROXN)

Unlisted

1 ROXN to USD Live Price:

$0.00488486
$0.00488486$0.00488486
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
ROXONN (ROXN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:32:06 (UTC+8)

ROXONN Price Today

The live ROXONN (ROXN) price today is $ 0.00488486, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROXN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00488486 per ROXN.

ROXONN currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 88,763, with a circulating supply of 18.17M ROXN. During the last 24 hours, ROXN traded between $ 0.00488486 (low) and $ 0.00488486 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00488486, while the all-time low was $ 0.00488486.

In short-term performance, ROXN moved 0.00% in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ROXONN (ROXN) Market Information

$ 88.76K
$ 88.76K$ 88.76K

--
----

$ 4.88M
$ 4.88M$ 4.88M

18.17M
18.17M 18.17M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ROXONN is $ 88.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ROXN is 18.17M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.88M.

ROXONN Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00488486
$ 0.00488486$ 0.00488486
24H Low
$ 0.00488486
$ 0.00488486$ 0.00488486
24H High

$ 0.00488486
$ 0.00488486$ 0.00488486

$ 0.00488486
$ 0.00488486$ 0.00488486

$ 0.00488486
$ 0.00488486$ 0.00488486

$ 0.00488486
$ 0.00488486$ 0.00488486

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

ROXONN (ROXN) Price History USD

During today, the price change of ROXONN to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ROXONN to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ROXONN to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ROXONN to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0.00.00%
30 Days$ 0.00000000000.00%
60 Days$ 0.00000000000.00%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for ROXONN

ROXONN (ROXN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ROXN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ROXONN (ROXN) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of ROXONN could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ROXONN will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for ROXN price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking ROXONN Price Prediction.

What is ROXONN (ROXN)

ROXONN is a Decentralized Software Organization (DSO) built on the XDC Network, designed to fix the broken model of open-source and freelance software development. Its core purpose is to create a transparent, on-chain marketplace where businesses can fund development tasks and developers can earn rewards directly and instantly for their contributions. By leveraging smart contracts, the platform eliminates the friction, high fees, and payment delays caused by traditional intermediaries, ensuring fair compensation for talent and reducing costs for businesses.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ROXONN (ROXN) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About ROXONN

What is today's price of ROXONN (ROXN)?

The live price is ₹0.4390371190180315784000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.0%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of ROXN are in circulation?

The circulating supply of ROXN is 18171057.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own ROXONN?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of ROXN across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of ROXONN today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹7977762.26860084772000, positioning ROXONN at rank #7186 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is ROXN being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of ROXONN?

The recent price movement of 0.0% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within XDC Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ROXONN

How much will 1 ROXONN be worth in 2030?
If ROXONN were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential ROXONN prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:32:06 (UTC+8)

ROXONN (ROXN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about ROXONN

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
Zcash

Zcash

ZEC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Pippin

Pippin

PIPPIN

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

CodexField

CodexField

CODEX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$6.1007
$6.1007$6.1007

+8,034.26%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.493
$2.493$2.493

+149.30%

ForTON

ForTON

FRT

$121.18
$121.18$121.18

+73.11%

OOOO

OOOO

OOOO

$0.03168
$0.03168$0.03168

+8.67%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$6.1007
$6.1007$6.1007

+8,034.26%

SQUADBOOM

SQUADBOOM

SBM

$0.0000000000000000002067
$0.0000000000000000002067$0.0000000000000000002067

+175.60%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.493
$2.493$2.493

+149.30%

REWARDS ON PROJECT

REWARDS ON PROJECT

RWD

$0.0000000000000001977
$0.0000000000000001977$0.0000000000000001977

+147.12%

Agusto

Agusto

AGUSTO

$0.00001200
$0.00001200$0.00001200

+68.53%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.