ROY is the official fan token dedicated to the cult of Roy the Demon, known as the most irritating and relentless demon in hell’s history. More than just a digital asset, this token exists as a show of loyalty and support for ROY himself and his creator, DiemArchive. It represents a direct connection to the growing fan community surrounding this unique character and functions as the official token for the expanding ROY intellectual property. Holders of ROY align themselves with the chaotic charm of the demon and the massive IP universe being built around him, celebrating both the lore and its creative foundation.

ROY (ROY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ROY (ROY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ROY token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ROY (ROY) How much is ROY (ROY) worth today? The live ROY price in USD is 0.00101607 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current ROY to USD price? $ 0.00101607 . Check out The current price of ROY to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of ROY? The market cap for ROY is $ 1.02M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of ROY? The circulating supply of ROY is 1000.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ROY? ROY achieved an ATH price of 0.00105851 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ROY? ROY saw an ATL price of 0.00060974 USD . What is the trading volume of ROY? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ROY is -- USD . Will ROY go higher this year? ROY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ROY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

