rudi Price (RUDI)

Unlisted

1 RUDI to USD Live Price:

$0.00064562
$0.00064562$0.00064562
+11.30%1D
rudi (RUDI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-31 15:17:37 (UTC+8)

rudi (RUDI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00056055
$ 0.00056055$ 0.00056055
24H Low
$ 0.00070466
$ 0.00070466$ 0.00070466
24H High

$ 0.00056055
$ 0.00056055$ 0.00056055

$ 0.00070466
$ 0.00070466$ 0.00070466

$ 0.01784483
$ 0.01784483$ 0.01784483

$ 0.00052646
$ 0.00052646$ 0.00052646

-2.06%

+11.31%

-41.25%

-41.25%

rudi (RUDI) real-time price is $0.00064562. Over the past 24 hours, RUDI traded between a low of $ 0.00056055 and a high of $ 0.00070466, showing active market volatility. RUDI's all-time high price is $ 0.01784483, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00052646.

In terms of short-term performance, RUDI has changed by -2.06% over the past hour, +11.31% over 24 hours, and -41.25% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

rudi (RUDI) Market Information

$ 645.59K
$ 645.59K$ 645.59K

--
----

$ 645.59K
$ 645.59K$ 645.59K

999.94M
999.94M 999.94M

999,939,986.124494
999,939,986.124494 999,939,986.124494

The current Market Cap of rudi is $ 645.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RUDI is 999.94M, with a total supply of 999939986.124494. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 645.59K.

rudi (RUDI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of rudi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of rudi to USD was $ -0.0004598682.
In the past 60 days, the price change of rudi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of rudi to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+11.31%
30 Days$ -0.0004598682-71.22%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is rudi (RUDI)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

rudi Price Prediction (USD)

How much will rudi (RUDI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your rudi (RUDI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for rudi.

Check the rudi price prediction now!

RUDI to Local Currencies

rudi (RUDI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of rudi (RUDI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RUDI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About rudi (RUDI)

How much is rudi (RUDI) worth today?
The live RUDI price in USD is 0.00064562 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current RUDI to USD price?
The current price of RUDI to USD is $ 0.00064562. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of rudi?
The market cap for RUDI is $ 645.59K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of RUDI?
The circulating supply of RUDI is 999.94M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of RUDI?
RUDI achieved an ATH price of 0.01784483 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of RUDI?
RUDI saw an ATL price of 0.00052646 USD.
What is the trading volume of RUDI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for RUDI is -- USD.
Will RUDI go higher this year?
RUDI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out RUDI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
rudi (RUDI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-30 21:35:00Industry Updates
Ethereum withdrawal trend continues, with a net outflow of 134,900 ETH from CEXs in the past 24 hours
08-30 12:37:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 39, Market Rapidly Enters "Fear" State
08-30 12:15:00Industry Updates
Crypto market sees widespread decline, BIGTIME, LPT drop over 15%
08-29 12:21:36Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index temporarily at 50, market remains in "neutral" state
08-29 11:32:51Industry Updates
PYTH Surges Over 100% in 24 Hours, Possibly Driven by Upgrade to "U.S. Economic Data Infrastructure"
08-28 18:39:00Industry Updates
SOL breaks through $215, reaching a new 206-day high, with SOL/BTC and SOL/ETH exchange rates continuing to strengthen

