Saito Price (SAITO)
The live price of Saito (SAITO) today is 0.00199719 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.99M USD. SAITO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Saito Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Saito price change within the day is -0.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.00B USD
During today, the price change of Saito to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Saito to USD was $ +0.0005857201.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Saito to USD was $ -0.0001408875.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Saito to USD was $ -0.0014219902452462603.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.09%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0005857201
|+29.33%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001408875
|-7.05%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0014219902452462603
|-41.58%
Discover the latest price analysis of Saito: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.27%
-0.09%
+3.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Saito is a Web3 Foundation grant recipient that runs blockchain applications directly in your browser. The network pays ISPs instead of miners or stakers, allowing Web3 projects to self-fund infrastructure instead of passing costs to predatory monopolies like Infura.
|1 SAITO to VND
₫52.55605485
|1 SAITO to AUD
A$0.0030956445
|1 SAITO to GBP
￡0.0014978925
|1 SAITO to EUR
€0.0017575272
|1 SAITO to USD
$0.00199719
|1 SAITO to MYR
RM0.0085280013
|1 SAITO to TRY
₺0.0768119274
|1 SAITO to JPY
¥0.2890932525
|1 SAITO to RUB
₽0.1656269667
|1 SAITO to INR
₹0.1688024988
|1 SAITO to IDR
Rp32.7408144336
|1 SAITO to KRW
₩2.7971844264
|1 SAITO to PHP
₱0.110844045
|1 SAITO to EGP
￡E.0.1013174487
|1 SAITO to BRL
R$0.0112841235
|1 SAITO to CAD
C$0.0027361503
|1 SAITO to BDT
৳0.243457461
|1 SAITO to NGN
₦3.2109023349
|1 SAITO to UAH
₴0.083083104
|1 SAITO to VES
Bs0.17575272
|1 SAITO to PKR
Rs0.5630478048
|1 SAITO to KZT
₸1.0342648134
|1 SAITO to THB
฿0.066106989
|1 SAITO to TWD
NT$0.0613337049
|1 SAITO to AED
د.إ0.0073296873
|1 SAITO to CHF
Fr0.0016376958
|1 SAITO to HKD
HK$0.0154782225
|1 SAITO to MAD
.د.م0.0184939794
|1 SAITO to MXN
$0.0391049802