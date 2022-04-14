Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Tokenomics
Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Information
Sakai Vault is a new decentralized exchange platform that provides fast and secure transactions at low fees. Its perpetual exchange feature enables traders to engage in futures trading without expiration dates, while its AI-powered trading strategies offer an informed and profitable trading experience.
With its support for multiple blockchain networks, deflationary token models, and focus on scalability and user experience, Sakai Vault is at the forefront of DeFi 2.0. It aims to provide an accessible and user-friendly ecosystem for decentralized finance, unlocking new use cases and bringing the benefits of blockchain technology to a wider audience.
Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sakai Vault (SAKAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Sakai Vault (SAKAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SAKAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SAKAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
