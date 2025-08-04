More About SAKAI

Sakai Vault Logo

Sakai Vault Price (SAKAI)

Unlisted

Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Live Price Chart

-1.70%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties.
USD

Price of Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Today

Sakai Vault (SAKAI) is currently trading at 0.03423909 USD with a market cap of $ 123.05K USD. SAKAI to USD price is updated in real-time.

Sakai Vault Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.70%
Sakai Vault 24-hour price change
3.59M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SAKAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SAKAI price information.

Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Sakai Vault to USD was $ -0.00059381427958021.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sakai Vault to USD was $ -0.0096219443.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sakai Vault to USD was $ -0.0148092795.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sakai Vault to USD was $ -0.08766108336807873.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00059381427958021-1.70%
30 Days$ -0.0096219443-28.10%
60 Days$ -0.0148092795-43.25%
90 Days$ -0.08766108336807873-71.91%

Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Sakai Vault: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-0.03%

-1.70%

-16.38%

Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Sakai Vault (SAKAI)

Sakai Vault is a new decentralized exchange platform that provides fast and secure transactions at low fees. Its perpetual exchange feature enables traders to engage in futures trading without expiration dates, while its AI-powered trading strategies offer an informed and profitable trading experience. With its support for multiple blockchain networks, deflationary token models, and focus on scalability and user experience, Sakai Vault is at the forefront of DeFi 2.0. It aims to provide an accessible and user-friendly ecosystem for decentralized finance, unlocking new use cases and bringing the benefits of blockchain technology to a wider audience.

Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Sakai Vault (SAKAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Sakai Vault (SAKAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SAKAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sakai Vault (SAKAI)

Disclaimer

